ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man fatally shoots his 3 kids, 1 other before taking his life at Sacramento church, sheriff says

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Hel2_0eRsssvm00

A man shot and killed his three children, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the kids Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years old, Grassman said. He didn't know their genders.

The shooter was estranged from the children's mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.

The shooter's identity wasn't immediately released.

A church employee heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassman said. The shooting occurred in the main sanctuary area, he said.

RELATED: San Jose police searching for domestic violence suspect who abandoned children after chase

Sheriff's officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, Grassman said.

Officials didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.

RELATED: Richmond police fatally shoot man who they say broke into home, tried to stab family members

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

"Another senseless act of gun violence in America - this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating," Newsom said on Twitter.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Downtown Sacramento#Gun Violence#Sgt#Sheriff Scott Jones#Chase Sheriff#Abc7 News
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy