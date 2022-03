The Russian space agency has threatened to halt the launch of three dozen internet satellites owned by UK-based satellite company OneWeb unless the company meets its demands. Roscosmos tweeted that the agency refuses to launch the OneWeb-owned satellites planned for launch on March 5 if the company does not guarantee its satellites will not be used for military purposes. The satellites are being carried in a Soyuz rocket, which has been rolled out to the Russia-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO