HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Men's Basketball vs Missouri 2.27.22

It was a beautiful day for a Sunday matinee at Alex Box Stadium as LSU finished off a four-game weekend going 4-0 and raising its overall record to 7-1 on the year. The Tigers took down the Towson Tigers with an 11-1 win in the first slot of the Sunday doubleheader, and in the second game against the Southern Jaguars, they were even more dominant. LSU won that won 15-0 and is in good shape ahead of a difficult slate next weekend that features matchups against Big 12 foes in Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO