HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Men's Basketball vs Missouri 2.27.22

When you think of producers of premier basketball talent, the first college basketball programs that come to mind are Duke, UCLA, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky. Understandably so. These programs are the blue bloods of the blue bloods. However, there’s a school down in Baton Rogue, Louisiana that’s produced it’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA. — LSU Baseball defeated Southern 15-0 February 27, 2022 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers will be back in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a midweek game against UNO March 2, 2022. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and available on LSU Sports Radio Network. Will Hellmers […]
Bud Wilkinson was proud of his recruiting area. In Wilkinson’s 17 seasons as the OU football coach, the only all-Americans he produced that came from outside Oklahoma, New Mexico or west/north Texas were the war veterans who flocked to Norman in 1946. Recruiting eventually changed, of course, and still...
GAME: Men's Basketball - Auburn at Mississippi State. GAME LOCATION: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi. GAME TIPOFF: Tipoff time is 8 pm central time, Wednesday, March 2nd. TELEVISION: SEC/ESPN Television Network. AUBURN'S WEBSITE ADDRESS: Men's Basketball website link. AUBURN'S 2021/2022 RECORD: 25-4 overall and 13-3 in the SEC. AUBURN'S 2020/2021 RECORD:...
Kentucky cruised to an 11-point win on Senior Night, defeating Ole Miss by a final score of 83-72 to move to 24-6 on the year and 13-4 in the SEC. How did the victory come to fruition? The game notes and statistics from the win tell the story. Check those out below, courtesy of UK Athletics.
Ole Miss traveled to Lexington Tuesday night in hopes of handing No.7 Kentucky their first loss (18-0) at home all season long. The Rebels couldn’t quite get it done, losing 72-83, but never threw in the towel. They drop to 13-17 (4-13 SEC), while Kentucky improves to 24-6 (13-4...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU (7-1) took care of business as they took down Towson University (2-9) and Southern (2-9) before a huge weekend at Shriners Classic in Houston, Texas that includes No. 1 Texas (8-0). Including Friday’s game against Towson, the Tigers combined for a total of 41 runs, on 45 hits including five doubles, a triple, and four home runs, the Tigers also committed four errors in the four games.
The best bet for Auburn basketball to win the regular-season SEC Championship is winning out because Georgia and Ole Miss did the Tigers no favors last night in their respective losses to Tennessee and at Kentucky. The Vols have Arkansas coming to town on Saturday, which should be a pick...
Ole Miss Media Relations | The Rebels fought and scraped to stay in the game, but despite a big night from Matthew Murrell, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team was unable to keep pace with a powerful No. 6 Kentucky squad, falling to the Wildcats 83-72 at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
For Alabama women's basketball, the season has been an emotional rollercoaster. The Crimson Tide experienced an early season seven-game winning streak, COVID cancellations, and seven losses within single digits. Nonetheless, Alabama grew stronger as the regular season wrapped up, winning three out of its last four games. The Crimson Tide...
Ataiya Bridges collected a game-high 18 points and added seven rebounds as Texas Southern held off a second-half Alcorn State charge to defeat the Lady Braves 62-55 in SWAC action on Monday at the H&PE Arena. Andriana Avent added 16 points and Jada Perry pitched in with nine rebounds for...
Last week, at Louisiana Tech, where LSU suffered its lone loss, it was just more proof that some baseball official scorers do, in fact, have a lively sense of humor. There were hijinks aplenty that night in Ruston for Tech’s 11-6 victory, but there, amidst the belly laughs from the pro-Bulldogs crowd, might have been the key to LSU’s season.
LSU vs Arkansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 2. Record: LSU (20-9), Arkansas (23-6) – Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. LSU vs Arkansas Game Preview.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is asking fans to help send them off to Nashville ahead of the SEC Tournament. The team will be leaving for Nashville on Wednesday, March 2 at 12:45 p.m. Fans wishing to send off the Tigers should meet in...
After picking up a big win over Kentucky on Saturday, the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena to take on the LSU Tigers. This will be the 74th all-time meeting between the two programs and 30th in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks own a 39-34 lead in the all-time series, including a 21-8 record at home. Arkansas won their first matchup with LSU this season, 65-58 in Baton Rouge (La.) on Jan. 15.
It was a beautiful day for a Sunday matinee at Alex Box Stadium as LSU finished off a four-game weekend going 4-0 and raising its overall record to 7-1 on the year. The Tigers took down the Towson Tigers with an 11-1 win in the first slot of the Sunday doubleheader, and in the second game against the Southern Jaguars, they were even more dominant. LSU won that won 15-0 and is in good shape ahead of a difficult slate next weekend that features matchups against Big 12 foes in Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor.
Welcome to March! Last weekend may not have been in the month of March, but there was still plenty of madness with the top six teams in the men’s AP poll all losing Saturday. That means some shakeups toward the top of our men’s NCAA tournament bracket projection, with a new team ascending to the No. 1 line and a fixture near the top dropping a seed.
Comments / 0