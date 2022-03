BAMAKO, MALI — The French army says it has killed one of the leaders of al-Qaida in Mali. The news comes as French forces are preparing to withdraw from the country. The French army said in a press release Monday that Algerian Yahia Djouadi, one of the leaders of al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, was killed during the night of February 25-26. The press release says he was “neutralized” during a ground operation supported by a helicopter and two drones, north of Timbuktu, Mali.

