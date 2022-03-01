The Wonder Years - Episode 1.16 - The Sleepover - Press Release

“Safe Space” – Bull helps an agoraphobic client bring a wrongful death suit against the alleged killer of his beloved aunt, but the client’s inability to testify in person threatens the trial. Also, Taylor forges a connection with TAC’s agoraphobic client, and Chunk’s new relationship hits a snag when his mother, Adaline (Rolonda Watts), visits, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, March 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Actress, journalist and talk show host Rolonda Watts guest stars as Chunk’s mother, Adaline Palmer.
