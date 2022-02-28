ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drag Race’s Bimini Bon Boulash hosting star-studded EE BAFTA Film Awards Watch Party for celebs and fans

By Joanne Kavanagh
 2 days ago
DRAG Race's Bimini Bon Boulash is set to host a star-studded EE BAFTA Film Awards Watch Party.

And not only is the glitzy bash for celebrities, fans are getting the chance to join in.

Drag Race's Bimini Bon Boulash is getting ready to celebrate the EE BAFTAs Credit: EE BAFTA

The 28-year-old - who shot to fame on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK - will be hosting the special event on the night of the BAFTAs.

The party - which takes place on March 13 - will give fans at home a chance to watch Bimmi's entertaining commentary on the UK’s biggest film awards.

Taking place at the EE BAFTA Film House in London, Bimini will be joined for this unique Watch Party by an all-star line-up who share their passion for film.

Bimini said: “Being a part of the EE BAFTAs is a bit of a ‘pinch me’ moment.

"I’m always obsessed with seeing the glamour and the fashion on the red carpet and deciding who was best dressed, but usually this happens when I’m chilling at home in my PJs.

"This year I get to do it in my glad rags with a bunch of mates live from the EE BAFTA Film House, and invite everyone to watch with me on Twitter.”

Fans can tune in on the big day EE’s Twitter page, and can also join in by using the hashtag #EEBAFTAs.

The BAFTAs are set to be a fun night with Sci-fi film Dune leading nominations with 11 nods.

The cinema epic is up for Best Film as well as adapted screenplay and score.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s western, The Power Of The Dog, is in second with eight nods, while Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast scored six nominations.

Despite the wealth of nominations, Branagh missed out in the Best Director category.

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time To Die, landed five nominations.

Meanwhile, The Sun revealed how Lady Gaga will make a special 11,000-mile round trip for this year’s BAFTAs ceremony.

The superstar singer and actress is up for the Best Actress gong for her role in House Of Gucci and will be flying in from Los Angeles for what will be her first visit to the UK in years.

Bimini is hosting a special watch party for fans Credit: EE BAFTA

#Bafta Awards#Drag Race#Baftas#Film Star#The Ee Bafta Film House#Watch Party#Sci Fi Film#The Power Of The Dog
