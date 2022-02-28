ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Continues Providing Arms for Ukraine's Defense Against Russian Aggression

By DAVID VERGUN , DOD NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian resistance to invading forces is stiffer than Russia expected, as the U.S. and NATO continue to supply security assistance to Ukraine, a senior defense official said. "We continue to believe, based on what we've observed, that this resistance is greater than what the Russians expected. And we have...

