Four Navy destroyers recently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support NATO allies, according to the U.S. Navy. “The U.S. Navy destroyers USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and USS Mitscher (DDG 57) are operating in the European theater of operations,” Navy spokesman Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson said in a statement. “Throughout their deployment, they will participate in a range of maritime activities in support of the U.S. Sixth Fleet and our NATO allies.”

MILITARY ・ 19 DAYS AGO