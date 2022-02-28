ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brave Brits signing up in droves to join Ukraine and fight Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion

By Kate Ferguson, Liam Coleman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

BRAVE Brits are signing up in their droves to join Ukraine and fight against Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion.

In extraordinary scenes, builders, brickies and even a plucky 60 year-old Army reservist descended on Ukraine’s London embassy yesterday to volunteer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0lfD_0eRskoMQ00
Brits are rushing to sign up to join Ukrainian troops, pictured, in their fight against Putin's invasion Credit: AFP - Justin Bachelor

They were answering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for Europe’s men to take up arms and “defeat Putin” like “we defeated Hitler”.

Boris Johnson yesterday urged Brits not to travel to the war-torn country to fight - slapping down Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who just hours earlier had backed the mission.

But defiant Brits said they could not sit back and watch as our European neighbours are bombed to oblivion by the Red Army.

They included Brian Grove, 60, who used to be in the Territorial Army.

He said: “I used to be in the TA. I have also got a lot of first aid training so decided to come and do something.

“I can get on a flight tomorrow.

“I am 60 so just about within the age range they would accept.”

Asked by Sky News if he would be prepared to put his life on the line, the grey-haired Brit added: “Well somebody has to”.

Leon Dawson - who works in a gym but has no military fighting experience - came with a group of mates to sign up.

Russia - Ukraine live blog for the very latest updates

The burly Brit vowed: “They look like they need help. We are young, strong, fit men so why not?”

While many Ukrainians living in Britain hot-footed it to the embassy to volunteer to return and defend their homeland.

Among their number was Dimitro Tiutiunnyk, 37, and his son, 16 year-old Roman Tiutiunnyk.

Dimitro’s mother, Oksana, and brother, Ivan are in Chernivtsi, in western Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0um2Oh_0eRskoMQ00
Liz Truss backed Brits who wished to travel to Ukraine to fight Credit: AFP

Dimitro, a builder who has lived in London for four years, said: “I never wanted to go to war, or to fight, but now we have no choice.

“I have to go and help my family, I have to save my country.

“If I go back home I have to join the Army, I have no choice, but I want to help as much as I can.

“Putin is a monster, we don’t know what he will do, one day he might press one button and it will end everything.”

It came as No10 slapped down the Foreign Secretary for giving the green light to Brits to travel to Ukraine to fight.

The PM’s spokesman and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace both warned the country is “very dangerous” and urged Brits to donate to humanitarian agencies instead.

The PM’s spokesman said: “We fully recognise the strength of feeling about British people wanting to support Ukrainians following the Russian invasion.

“There is advice on travelling to Ukraine and we currently advise against travelling to Ukraine.”

Mr Wallace said: “If you are a Ukrainian national here or a dual national here there is no bar on you doing that [fighting].

“But if you are going to be a fighter there please try to comply with the Foreign Office advice because it is dangerous.

“But secondly, be trained. Have experience. Don’t be serving personnel - you can serve in the British Army. We are there right now in the border areas of Poland.

“But fundamentally it is a dangerous situation. If you are going to fight, be a professional having had service etc.”

Ukrainians living in Britain are free to return to their country to fight. But Brits are being strongly urged not to.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Ukraine#Brits#Brickies#European#The Red Army#The Territorial Army#Ta#Sky News#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
336K+
Followers
10K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy