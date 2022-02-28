ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastvale, CA

City of Eastvale News Complete Print Edition – February 2022

Reuters

IAEA says 'essential' parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Essential equipment at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected after a fire there, with no change in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, citing the country's regulatory authorities. Ukraine had said the plant in its southeast was shelled overnight,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

As war rages, Paralympics opening in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here. “It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.
WORLD
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS

