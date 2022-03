Richard Siklos, who departed a post as vp communications for Netflix last fall, is joining UTA to serve as chief communications officer and partner. He assumes the post March 7 in Los Angeles, reporting to agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer. Siklos worked at Netflix since 2017, serving as one of the streamer’s spokespeople during a period of growth. Before that, he served as vp of strategic communications and corporate affairs at Time Warner, Inc., then-corporate parent of Warner Bros., HBO and CNN, among other entities. He segued to the world of corporate communications after serving as a business journalist with stints at...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO