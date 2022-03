Click here to read the full article. The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is returning after two years with an in-person event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the playwright’s “A Streetcar Named Desire.” The fest will run from March 23 to March 27. “After a canceled festival in 2020 and a virtual festival last year, we are so happy to be returning to our home at the Hotel Monteleone once again for our five-day festival,” said the event’s executive director Paul J. Willis. “Our speakers and patrons are excited about our return, and we can’t wait to celebrate the...

