FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A New York City man needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range, authorities said. The 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 911 on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. to say he got lost while hiking on Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff, Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO