ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Madera 8th graders take part in Memorial March to remember Emmett Till

By Brittany Jacob
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpIAX_0eRsaYpa00

Step by step, eighth-graders from Eastin-Arcola and La Vina Elementary Schools are fighting for justice.

More than 60 students took to the streets of Madera holding up their hand-made signs about the tragic death of Emmett Till.

"It feels really great marching for justice and getting what Emmett deserves," says Christopher Tornero.

Last August, the two classes began a project called the Madera Method, focusing on the evolution of Jim Crow.

The students investigated several lynchings and discovered the murder of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American.

He was brutally murdered in 1955 for allegedly flirting with a white woman.

Several days later, he was found in the Tallahatchie River.

The coordinator says the project allows students to live history outside of the classroom.

"We believe that if we allow students to participate in the glorious enterprise of doing history, we are all better for it," says Bill Coate.

An investigation into the death of Emmett Till was reopened in 2018, but the Justice Department recently closed the case investigation without additional charges being filed.

The students were stunned by the crime and shocked by fact the two grown, white men accused of torturing and killing Till were tried and found not guilty.

"It's important that we have history like this be known because if we didn't, people would just put it off as nothing is important," says Hasani Heard. "We have to put in details so people can understand how serious of a crime this was."

The students ended their walk on the steps of the Madera County Courthouse Museum.

They decided to correct the historical injustice by putting the killers on trial .

Students will prosecute the case, 12 members of the Black Students Union will serve as jurors.

The trial will be held at the county courthouse museum on Wednesday, March 30, at 10 am. It is open to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Madera, CA
Society
County
Madera County, CA
City
Madera, CA
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy