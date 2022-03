Philippe CoutinhoAston Villa hit something of a slump under Steven Gerrard but there were signs of them rediscovering their early promise in the win at Brighton last week and their upcoming double is strong from an attacking perspective.Southampton may be in-form but have the top flight’s third-worst defence on the road, while Leeds have been an outright shambles. Granted, they are under new management now, but a player of Coutinho’s ability should be licking his lips at that pair of fixtures.Mason MountNorwich announced last week that their home meeting with Chelsea would be rearranged for GW28 if either side went...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO