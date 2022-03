Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for the 2022 season for betting on league games during his sabbatical from football last year. The alleged incidents took place over a five-day period while Ridley was away from the team last November, according to the NFL. The league's investigation did not find any evidence that the 27-year-old used insider information or that any games were compromised, nor was there any indication that Falcons coaches, staffers or players were aware of Ridley's gambling.

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO