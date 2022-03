Toyota‘s newest compact model takes the name of one of its most popular vehicles. While the Corolla Cross is much different than a Corolla, it might be just as good. Affordable, spacious, and as reliable as you’d expect a Toyota to be. Before you decide to drive or not drive this new bulked-up Corolla, you’ll want to know more about it. Let’s answer the most frequently asked questions about the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, like how much does it cost?

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO