As a student and now as an educator, I have been fascinated by the legacy of the Great Migration, the historic movement of African Americans from the South to the North. This movement was triggered by economic opportunities, racial discrimination, racial intimidation, and fear. The migration continued for over two decades, slowly decreasing because of a series of race riots, such as the 1917 East St. Louis, the Red Summer of 1919, and 1921 Tulsa, the Spanish Flu pandemic, and ultimately the Great Depression.

