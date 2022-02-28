MU football’s defensive coordinator Blake Baker emphasizes the importance of practicing fundamentals

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels committed to LSU on Sunday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported. The junior entered the transfer portal Feb. 17, while Missouri was reportedly among the schools on his list. Following a series of reports on Daniels signing with Missouri, the 21-year-old took to Twitter on Feb. 24 to let those know that he had not made a decision on where he was signing. Daniels visited Missouri on Feb. 25, as Power Mizzou reported. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz was asked about a quarterback visiting in a press conference the following day, but he could not disclose information on recruits at that time. Daniels, a former four-star recruit, will be eligible for spring practice for the Tigers and will arrive at LSU in the next few weeks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO