MU football’s defensive coordinator Blake Baker emphasizes the importance of practicing fundamentals

Tulsa World
OU's Brandon Hall on returning to program; relationship with Brent Venables; begin Troy's defensive coordinator
March 3, 2022 video. Sooners safeties coach talks about what brought him back to his alma mater. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV.
Missouri’s Evans makes his case to NFL teams
Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans made his case to be drafted Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, from experience in different systems — he mostly played man and quarters at Tulsa and mostly cover-three at Missouri — to run defense. “I’m for sure gonna tackle,” Evans said. “My mentality behind it is, look, something’s gonna happen. When you’re running and you’re gonna tackle somebody, either you’re gonna win or he’s gonna win. So yeah, all that getting scared stuff, I just don’t understand it. You...
Freshman Cam Careswell practices his stance before going up to bat
Freshman Cam Careswell practices his stance before going up to bat against Tarleton State on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers are scheduled to play the next eight games at home prior to opening SEC play on March 18.
In wide competition for snaps on Husker defense, young OLBs Gunnerson, Butler try to make move
Nebraska’s defense will feature some familiar faces in 2022, but the Blackshirts are also tasked with replacing four sixth-year seniors who were regular starters along with defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and defensive linemen Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas. No coach revels in losing experienced, dependable players, but Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on the first day of spring football sounded like a guy who relishes the challenge of moving his unit forward without guys like Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann and Ben Stille — plus the safety...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MU junior Kendall Cook signs a ball for a fan
MU junior Kendal Cook signs a ball for a fan Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers managed to keep St. Thomas from scoring a single run.
247Sports
WATCH: Highlights from FSU football's first spring practice
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields today for their first official practice of the spring. The Seminoles started the day with the Warchant blasting through the indoor practice facility before moving on to individual drills and 11v11s. With many recruits surrounding the practice fields, Mike Norvell's energy was upbeat as normal.
These Wisconsin football alums helped their NFL draft stock the most at the Combine
Leo Chenal’s performance at the NFL Scouting Combine both turned heads and left a question mark hanging over him. Chenal was one of the top performers at the linebacker position this weekend in Indianapolis, scoring a 90 overall athletic grade from NFL Next-Gen Stats, third-best among a deep linebacker class. The former University of Wisconsin All-American also left many wondering if he would’ve broken the linebacker record for bench press reps at the Combine had he chosen to participate. ...
Tigers at the Combine: Badie posts above-average scores
Former Missouri running back Tyler Badie posted above-average numbers at the NFL Combine on Friday, running a 4.45 seconds official 40-yard dash. Badie also jumped 33½ inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 1 inch in the broad jump. Badie did not do the three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle or bench press, instead saving the change-of-direction drills and upper-body strength drill for Missouri’s pro day. He won’t wow anyone with...
Steven M. Sipple: Betts' off-field maturity improves, Joseph says; and Frost's role evolves
Things I know, and things I think I know: When Zavier Betts trots onto the field in any Big Ten football stadium, he's apt to attract double-takes from onlookers. He's a sleek and elite athlete at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. A glider. He's what a wide receiver in a major-college program should look like. He...
The Missouri Tigers cheer each other on as they come in from the outfield
MU players cheer each other on as they come in from the outfield Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Many of the fans in the stadium were lively and cheered enthusiastically.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels commits to LSU over Missouri
Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels committed to LSU on Sunday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported. The junior entered the transfer portal Feb. 17, while Missouri was reportedly among the schools on his list. Following a series of reports on Daniels signing with Missouri, the 21-year-old took to Twitter on Feb. 24 to let those know that he had not made a decision on where he was signing. Daniels visited Missouri on Feb. 25, as Power Mizzou reported. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz was asked about a quarterback visiting in a press conference the following day, but he could not disclose information on recruits at that time. Daniels, a former four-star recruit, will be eligible for spring practice for the Tigers and will arrive at LSU in the next few weeks.
MU freshman Maddie Snider runs during a softball game
MU freshman Maddie Snider runs during a softball game against St. Thomas on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. This was the first home game of the season.
Catcher Hatti Moore looks towards the dugout
Catcher Hatti Moore looks toward the dugout Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Moore and Gabi Deters shared catching duties for the Tigers in their two matchups.
Taylor-Britt turns in impressive 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
Cam Taylor-Britt didn't waste any time making a strong impression on the field at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday afternoon. The NFL Network broadcast had the former Nebraska defensive back at 4.45 seconds unofficially on both of his 40-yard dash attempts, but when the official numbers came in later, they looked even better. The official number for Taylor-Britt: 4.38 seconds, a mark that tied for fifth-best among cornerbacks at...
MU Softball player Jordan Weber throws a pitch
MU softball's Jordan Weber throws a pitch against St. Thomas on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Weber and the other pitchers combined for a no-hitter.
247Sports
Trent Bray to lead an aggressive group as Oregon State's defensive coordinator
When the Oregon State football program shook up its coaching staff in the middle of the 2021 season, it took all of one week for that move to translate to increased success on game day. Following a disappointing loss at Colorado, the Beavers’ standings in multiple defensive categories were unsatisfactory,...
Infielder Trevor Austin waits for his moment to run from third base
Infielder Trevor Austin waits for his moment to run from third base to home during MU’s game against Tarleton State in its home opener Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers opened the season with a 6-1 start in Louisiana, the program's best start since 2017.
MU sophomore Jenna Laird, left, prepares to run to home plate
MU sophomore Jenna Laird, left, prepares to run to home plate Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers are set to play Bradley on Saturday.
Missouri pitcher Ian Lohse throws the ball on Sunday
Missouri pitcher Ian Lohse throws the ball Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Lohse was pitching for the first time this season.
Missouri’s Ty Wilmsmeyer hits a foul ball during the fourth inning
Missouri’s Ty Wilmsmeyer hits a foul ball during the fourth inning against Tarleton State on Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Wilmsmeyer struck out that inning.
