MU football’s defensive coordinator Blake Baker emphasizes the importance of practicing fundamentals

By Darby Hodge/Missourian
 6 days ago

MU football defensive coordinator Blake Baker emphasizes the importance of practicing fundamentals for the players Monday at the Show Me Club in Columbia. Baker explained how he doesn’t want to focus on last year but rather look toward the future after Steve Wilks left for the NFL.

