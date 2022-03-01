The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Played by 15-year-old Javon Walton, Ashtray is simultaneously the cutest and the scariest thing about “Euphoria.” The unofficially adopted brother of Fezco (Angus Cloud) is a whiz kid when it comes to selling drugs, converting black market cryptocurrency and predicting the moves of the shady figures that haunt his suburb. No character in “Euphoria” goes an episode without incurring new trauma, but Ashtray is more hardened than even Fez and Rue (Zendaya), because he was the earliest to be robbed of a childhood. After a mix of drugs, abandonment and violence forced an elementary school-aged Fez into the position of raising baby Ash by himself, Ash grew up with a deep well of anger and a fearlessness of violence. Twice in the show’s second season, that manifests in his split-second decisions to brutally kill people. When Ash stabs Custer (Tyler Chase) in the neck for working with the police to take him and Fez down, Fez begs his little brother to let him handle it, determined to take the fall himself. But Ash refuses to surrender, and ends up in a shootout with a SWAT team. He inevitably loses. We hear the thud of his body hitting the floor. (Though it may be important to note that we never see it.)

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO