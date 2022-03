During the 2021 season, there were rumors that the Philadelphia Eagles may consider trading defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. In November, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the team was fielding calls regarding Cox but was "going to hold out for high picks" in return. Nothing came to fruition, and Cox stayed with the Eagles for the remainder of the year, completing his 10th season in Philadelphia. He's been with the team for the entirety of his NFL career, as the Eagles selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO