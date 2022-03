Rock Island (22-9) vs. Metamora (27-6) Where: Renaissance Coliseum (Bradley University) in Peoria. At stake: Winner advances to super-sectional round Monday in Ottawa. Need to know: Rock Island survived an OT thriller against Peoria Manual in the sectional semifinals — thanks to Marieon Anderson’s block at the buzzer — but another tough test awaits the Rocks in their first sectional final since 2013. Rocky’s worst performance this season came against Metamora in the State Farm Holiday Classic on Dec. 28. The Rocks were held to 44 points (lowest this season) and lost by 21 points (Rocky's only loss by more than eight points).

