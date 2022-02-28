ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Poco X4 Pro 5G in for review

gsmarena.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe just-announced Poco X4 Pro 5G has arrived at HQ, so let's talk about it. It comes in a stacked box with a case, 67W charger, USB cable, and a plastic screen protector. Interestingly it's not a spare, as the display came without a protector. The X4 Pro 5G...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Poco’s X4 Pro will look familiar to fans of another phone

Poco, the smartphone company that started out life as a part of Xiaomi but has since mostly gone its own way, has announced the Poco X4 Pro 5G, a midrange phone with a truly monster camera. But before you start thinking this an all-new, never-seen-before smartphone from Poco, understand that it’s only new on the outside, because inside it appears to be identical to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro 5G. This is the first time Poco has joined in the fun with a new phone at Mobile World Congress, the industry trade show taking place in Spain this week.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

POCO M4 Pro set to launch in India on February 28

Poco has announced the launch date of the Poco M4 Pro in India. The phone will be launched on February 28 and will come with 4G connectivity. This launch comes in just days after the 5G variant of the same phone was announced in the country. The company has shared...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Design#Usb#Amoled#Poco X4 Pro 5g#The Poco Yellow
TechRadar

Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco Watch tipped to launch in India soon

After launching a couple of phones in the global market, Poco is gearing up for the launch of two more products in India. According to a report, the company is about to announce the Poco X4 Pro 5G and its first-ever smartwatch in the Indian market. We have a fair...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Guardian

‘A giant grey cube floating above the landscape’: exploring the forbidden reaches of Red Dead Redemption 2

The story of online cowboy posse the Grannies starts, as video games so often do, in a character creation menu. Having played through the single-player story of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2, Kalonica Quigley and Marigold Bartlett, Melbourne-based friends and game developers, decided to try the online multiplayer portion of the game. On separate PlayStation 4s, and without one another’s knowledge, they each created elderly women as their avatars. It was an opportunity, laughs Bartlett over a Discord call, to cosplay as themselves in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Remember LimeWire? Shuttered file-sharing service is back with NFTs

STOCKHOLM/LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - File-sharing service LimeWire, which shut down in 2011 under fire from the music industry, is making a comeback as a digital collectibles marketplace for art and entertainment, initially focusing on music. Launched in 2000, LimeWire became the world's biggest outlet for people to share music,...
TV SHOWS
laptopmag.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G review: Now we’re talking

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G stuns with flagship features at a modest $329 that puts pricer smartphones to shame. Price: $329 (around £240) Rear cameras: 108MP wide (f/1.9), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 2MP macro (f/2.4) Front camera: 16MP (f/2.4) Storage: 128GB. Battery: 5,000mAh. Size: 6.4 x 2.9 x...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has an AMOLED display for rich details and a cinematic look

Feel like you’re looking at a cinema screen when you have the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone. Featuring an AMOLED display with up to 1,200 nits brightness and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, it brightens colors and deepens blacks. The Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone boasts a high-performance Snapdragon 5G processor that delivers a maximum download speed of 2.5 Gbps. It’s also compatible with major 5G bands across the world. Moreover, browse the internet or play games with a high-speed 120 Hz refresh rate. This allows you to enjoy an immersive experience. Meanwhile, the ultra-fast 360 Hz touch sampling rate reduces touch latency and responds to every action with precision. Finally, the brightness automatically adjusts based on your surrounding ambient light, reducing eye fatigue. Whether you’re in bright low, low light, or a backlight environment, the screen keeps your eyes comfortable.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy