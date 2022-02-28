Poco X4 Pro 5G in for review

Poco, the smartphone company that started out life as a part of Xiaomi but has since mostly gone its own way, has announced the Poco X4 Pro 5G, a midrange phone with a truly monster camera. But before you start thinking this an all-new, never-seen-before smartphone from Poco, understand that it’s only new on the outside, because inside it appears to be identical to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro 5G. This is the first time Poco has joined in the fun with a new phone at Mobile World Congress, the industry trade show taking place in Spain this week.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO