For Feb. 22, 2022, Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Voltorb can be shiny in Pokémon Go. Note that Hisuian Voltorb cannot be Shiny yet, and it’s not featured in this Spotlight Hour. This Spotlight Hour is for normal Kantonian Voltorb.

