Ahead of the Curve: Two Years In, COVID Continues To Create Bar Exam Chaos

After Norton Rose Fulbright put out an instruction that lawyers should not speak publicly about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one partner defied the instruction. Consultants note the last time Europe saw a ground war of this scale, the internet was not a factor. Firms must balance ethical obligations with...
The Law Society of Ontario has canceled the bar exam scheduled to begin Tuesday, saying it had information that “strongly indicates that examination content has been improperly accessed by some candidates.”. Approximately 1,100 candidates were scheduled to write the bar exam from March 8-11 and 22-25 in Canada’s most...
The SXSW Conference & Festival is an annual multimedia event that brings thousands of thought leaders and visionaries from around the world to Austin, Texas, to discuss and celebrate what’s next in the world, especially at the intersection of tech, health, music, digital, social media and film. This year’s event will be held March 11-20.
The legal market for lateral talent is at a fever pitch. Six figure signing bonuses for mid- to senior-level associates have become commonplace. Veteran observers of the vicissitudes of the legal market believe it is not sustainable. It is fair to ask what will happen when the pace falls back to earth. Layoffs come with a significant risk of reputational damage for law firms. Yet carrying underutilized associates comes at a significant cost to profits.
The end of this three-part series on how the concept of a custodian in e-discovery applies to modern collaboration platforms provides a set of practical tips and recommendations on how to successfully navigate discovery of collaborative data sources. In part one of this series, we examined the importance of the...
Panelists for this column uniformly agree that relationship building is the key to successful business development. It’s the beginning of the year so hopefully attorneys are creating marketing and business development plans for themselves and their firms. I asked my panel what they are doing in terms of 2022 marketing.
Conventional wisdom would have us believe the journey to a long and healthy life begins with 10,000 steps. Each and every day. For those living a more sedentary lifestyle, it's a goal that can take some effort to maintain. We've also known for some time it's also almost certainly wrong.
