Meet your business neighbors at the Multi-Chamber Extreme Block Party FREE Family EXPO & Taste, Saturday, March 12, 10-3 pm at Doubletree Hotel (inside) - Mundelein. The event will feature the Dave Dinaso Famous Traveling World of Reptile Show at 12 pm, an up-close, live, and extremely interactive or "hands on" experience about reptiles and amphibians from around the world. The show blends education and a unique style of humor to form a totally original experience that makes the presentation every bit as entertaining as it is educational.

MUNDELEIN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO