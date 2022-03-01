USDA attache report puts Argentina 2021/22 soy crop at 41 million T

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged by as much as the daily 75-cent trading limit on Thursday to the highest level in 14 years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut off shipments from the region that supplies nearly a third of global exports. * Benchmark CBOT May wheat ended at $11.34 a bushel, up the expanded daily 75-cent limit. It was the highest level for a most-active contract since March 2008. * CBOT July and September contracts also closed limit-up. * K.C. May wheat settled up the daily 75-cent limit at $11.50-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat was up 60 cents at $11.18-1/4. * Trading limits for CBOT and K.C. wheat will remain at 75 cents for Friday's session, CME Group said. * The threat to wheat supplies from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been exacerbated by a shift in global stocks away from major exporters such as the United States and European Union, undermining their effectiveness as a cushion in times of crisis. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left Egypt's wheat import prospects in turmoil, with two cargoes purchased by Egypt's state buyer stuck at Ukrainian ports, other deliveries at risk, and prices soaring, traders say. * Argentina's government said on Thursday it would establish a mechanism to control domestic wheat prices and temper food inflation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said net U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Feb. 24 totaled 369,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 925,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO told traders it will cut its tender for wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes because of high prices. * Bangladesh and Jordan issued fresh tenders for wheat. * Algeria will allow French wheat imports in March because of disruption to Black Sea shipments, traders said on Thursday, overturning a recent exclusion that had hit the EU's biggest wheat exporter. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

