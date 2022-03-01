ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA attache report puts Argentina 2021/22 soy crop at 41 million T

 6 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "Post reduces its MY 2021/2022 soybean production estimate...

First USDA hemp report shows tough harvest, but major potential for crop

As the U.S. enters its third year of hemp production nationwide, after decades on the controlled substance list, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its first National Hemp Report Feb. 17. It’s a big step forward for the crop. But some industry groups say it shows the industry is struggling under current regulations.
Argentina rains improve soy and corn conditions, grains exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 (Reuters) - Rains in Argentina's farm belt over recent days have improved conditions for late-planted soybeans and corn that are entering key development stages, the Buenos Aires grains exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. Argentina is the world's top soybean oil and meal exporter, and the no....
CBOT wheat surges by daily limit, at 14-year peak on Black Sea supply worry

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged by as much as the daily 75-cent trading limit on Thursday to the highest level in 14 years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut off shipments from the region that supplies nearly a third of global exports. * Benchmark CBOT May wheat ended at $11.34 a bushel, up the expanded daily 75-cent limit. It was the highest level for a most-active contract since March 2008. * CBOT July and September contracts also closed limit-up. * K.C. May wheat settled up the daily 75-cent limit at $11.50-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat was up 60 cents at $11.18-1/4. * Trading limits for CBOT and K.C. wheat will remain at 75 cents for Friday's session, CME Group said. * The threat to wheat supplies from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been exacerbated by a shift in global stocks away from major exporters such as the United States and European Union, undermining their effectiveness as a cushion in times of crisis. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left Egypt's wheat import prospects in turmoil, with two cargoes purchased by Egypt's state buyer stuck at Ukrainian ports, other deliveries at risk, and prices soaring, traders say. * Argentina's government said on Thursday it would establish a mechanism to control domestic wheat prices and temper food inflation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said net U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Feb. 24 totaled 369,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 925,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO told traders it will cut its tender for wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes because of high prices. * Bangladesh and Jordan issued fresh tenders for wheat. * Algeria will allow French wheat imports in March because of disruption to Black Sea shipments, traders said on Thursday, overturning a recent exclusion that had hit the EU's biggest wheat exporter. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Waive fertilizer dumping duties, corn farmers ask

U.S. companies should give farmers a break by withdrawing their petitions for anti-dumping duties on imported fertilizer, said a corn farmer group at a House hearing on Tuesday that was dominated by reports of rising crop production costs. Farm groups generally called for higher price supports in the upcoming 2023...
USDA Predicts Another Record Year of Exports in ’22

The Department of Agriculture predicts another record year of U.S. agricultural exports. USDA released its export forecast last week during its Agricultural Outlook Forum. American Farm Bureau Federation Senior Economist Veronica Nigh says the projections spell good news for farmers and ranchers. “USDA is projecting another banner year for U.S....
USDA releases first National Hemp Report

PORTLAND — Results are in for the USDA’s first hemp acreage and production survey, which was sent to growers last fall to collect benchmark data for the newly regulated crop. Industrial hemp was worth $824 million in 2021, according to the inaugural report published Feb. 17 by the...
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - Hungary banned all grain exports effective immediately due to price increases caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, minister of agriculture Istvan Nagy told television channel RTL on Friday. Nagy added the government decree on the ban would be published on Friday. (Reporting by Anita...
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 40% this week to 14-year high on Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped nearly 7% on Friday, taking the weekly gain to more than 40% as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered a second week, curbing supplies from one the world's top grain exporting regions. Corn rose to its highest in a decade, while soybeans...
UPDATE 2-China ag minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - The condition of China's winter wheat crop could be the "worst in history", the agriculture minister said on Saturday, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world's biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, Minister of Agriculture...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle sag to four-month lows

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures slumped on Thursday, with live cattle and feeder cattle setting four-month lows. The cattle markets came under continued pressure from weakness in equities, which lost ground as the Ukraine crisis kept investors on edge, traders said. In grain markets, soaring...
U.S. farm incomes could see boost from grain rally - Chicago Fed

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - The current rally of U.S. grain and oilseed prices could help bolster American farm incomes this year, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine roils commodity markets over fears of massive disruption of exports from the Black Sea region, an economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said Thursday.
Ukraine grain exports up 37.4% so far in 2021/22 to 42.5 mln T

KYIV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 42.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 37.4% from the same stage last season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The total included 17.85 million tonnes of wheat, 5.57 million tonnes of barley and 18.68 million...
EU facing shortfall in sunflower oil due to Ukraine war -producers

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - The European Union is facing a shortfall in sunflower oil as war blocks exports from key supplier Ukraine, vegetable oil industry group FEDIOL said on Friday. EU refineries source 35%-45% of their sunflower oil from Ukraine and available stocks in the EU are estimated to...
GRAINS-Wheat extends run to 14-year high on Russia-Ukraine supply threat

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures galloped to another 14-year high on Thursday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine increasingly fanned fears of massive disruptions to grain exports from the Black Sea region. Wheat and corn futures advanced by their daily trading limits during a volatile...
