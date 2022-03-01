ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quartz Creek Campground closed for tree removal

Frontiersman
 6 days ago

Wide-scale tree removal will begin this week in and near Quartz Creek Campground. Tree fallers and heavy equipment will be in use at the campground, boat launch and the east side of Quartz Creek near Quartz Creek and Williams Roads as crews work to reduce hazards from trees impacted by spruce...

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

Tree dam removed that ‘bugged’ local residents

Those who live in Holland or Pohatcong Township near the Musconetcong River should notice fewer mosquitos this year. A log jam that developed over several years was cleared by the Hunterdon County and Warren County Mosquito Control Commissions. The blockage in the lower segment of the Musconetcong River, just two...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
KEYC

New Ulm roads to close for tree removal project

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A tree removal project will be closing some roads in New Ulm, this morning. 10th South St. from Payne St. to Summit Ave. will be closed from 8 a.m. until completion of the project. There are no further details at this time.
NEW ULM, MN
Phys.org

Birch trees remove microplastics from the soil

With the help of trees, microplastic-polluted soils could be remediated. For the first time, researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) have shown that birch trees absorb microplastics through their roots during the growth phase. Good news, because soils are many times more polluted with microplastics than oceans are.
AGRICULTURE
The Exponent

Newman Road will close for tree trimming next week

Newman Road will be closed for tree trimming, lateral police officers will receive similar benefits as non-lateral officers and public right-of-ways will receive landscaping after the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday. Newman Road between Benson Drive and N. Sharon Chapel Road will be closed...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
State
Alaska State
Marin Independent Journal

Sausalito considers fee for tree removal at homes

Sausalito is mulling an amendment to an ordinance that would allow a fee to be levied when residents remove trees on their property. The City Council voted unanimously to advance the amendment to a second reading, when the council will discuss potential fee amounts and related issues. The council discussed...
SAUSALITO, CA
Middletown Press

Stratford residents speak out against Longbrook Park tree removal

STRATFORD — For over an hour Thursday, one resident after another spoke out about the removal of eight mature trees at Longbrook Park. Speaking for a maximum of three minutes, most of the nearly 30 speakers voiced opposition to the plan to remove the trees to facilitate replacement of the park’s clay tennis courts. The plan also had a few supporters.
STRATFORD, CT
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Tree removal

Cameron Crawford cuts through a tree stump with a chainsaw Tuesday near the levee. Crawford and his crew work for ABC Consulting Arborists LLC out of Spokane and were performing this hazard tree removal as part of a project for the Army Corp of Engineers.
SPOKANE, WA
WacoTrib.com

Wilson Creek footbridge in Cameron Park closes after crash damage

A motorist possibly looking for a shortcut between Pecan Bottoms and the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park struck the front of Wilson Creek pedestrian bridge early Sunday morning, forcing city officials to close the structure. While there are no police or fire department reports about the accident, city parks and...
WACO, TX
buckinghamshirelive.com

A4010 in Little Kimble shut to traffic while fallen tree removed

A Buckinghamshire road is shut on Tuesday evening while a tree that has fallen onto power lines is recovered. The A4010 Risborough Road in Little Kimble is set to be closed in both directions while Buckinghamshire Council removes the tree. A traffic diversion will be in place around the closure,...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Additional areas of City Creek Trail System to be closed for Russian olive removal

The City of Pocatello is continuing its work to remove Russian Olive trees in the City Creek Trail System. Additional areas of the City Creek Trail System will be CLOSED to ALL USERS while Russian Olive trees are masticated on the south hillside between Bridges 10 and 12. Flying wood from mastication can severely injure trail users. To protect trail users, the following trails are closed daily from 8 a.m....
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

City snow removal budget not close to used up

So far this winter, the city of Challis has used about 25 percent less of the money pegged to pay for snow removal than expected at this point, Mayor Corey Rice reports. This winter the two city employees who clear snow from city streets after a storm did less work early in the season than a year ago, but the pace has picked up recently, Rice said. Overall, more plowing has occurred this year than last winter. Already this winter, Challis has had “three really good storms,” he said, compared to about one and a half last year. It’s entirely too early to say if the city will end up spending less on snow removal this year than in some past years, the mayor said. Wet spring storms are still likely to occur and the picture can change, fast.
CHALLIS, ID
Outsider.com

Virginia State Park Campgrounds: Here’s When They Reopen

Time to gear up, Outsiders! Whether you’re looking to RV or go full primitive, Virginia State Parks host over 1,800 campsites ready to go. As of this past weekend, Virginia campers are back out in droves. Winter is coming to a close, and Friday, March 4 marked the reopening of Virginia State Park campgrounds, so it’s back to the great outdoors we go.
VIRGINIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Clydesdale team makes short work of City Creek Russian olive removal

POCATELLO — Excavators and other heavy equipment weren't an option for a tree-removal job in places along City Creek due to the potential to make a mess of the stream bed and the adjacent trail. So the contractor hired to remove invasive Russian olive trees from the popular recreational area turned to a solution from the past, bringing in a team of hulking Clydesdales to haul away the trunks and limbs. ...
POCATELLO, ID
WJON

Tree Trimming to Close Part of Cooper Avenue South

ST. CLOUD -- Drivers who use Cooper Avenue South will be forced to find an alternate route for a few days this week. The city of St. Cloud is closing Cooper Avenue between Traverse Road and 17th Street South beginning Tuesday. Crews will be working on tree removal ahead of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

