EDWARDSVILLE - The Society of Women Engineers at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is doing its part to put young girls on the path to a career in engineering. The society will host its 10th annual "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day" on Saturday, Feb. 26. The event is designed for girls in grades 5-8. For the second straight year, the event will be in a free, virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there will be some changes from last year's format.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO