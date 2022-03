A Columbia Falls teen is making his mark in the field of competitive archery. Cody Williamson, a junior at Columbia Falls High School, recently took 10th in the young adult compound bow division at the National Field Archery Association Vegas Shoot in Las Vegas, Nevada. Williamson also recently won the Montana S3DA young adult championship. Williamson has been shooting compound bow competitively since he was 9. He enjoys hunting, too, but not with a bow. “I’m a rifle hunter,” he said during a recent interview. The archery side is all business. Williamson started out shooting at 4-H events, but because of the pandemic, many of those...

