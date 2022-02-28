ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scream’ On Digital Tomorrow, Physical Copies In April

By Thomas Tuna
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTidy up–Ghostface is coming for a visit. The latest Scream is coming to the small screen on digital format tomorrow, March 1, and will arrive in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD editions April 5, according to a report on collider.com. The special...

Collider

‘SCREAM’: Stabs Its Way to Digital on March 1, 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray in April

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced today that Scream is getting a digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release. The acclaimed sequel to Scream 4 will make its way to our screens on digital format as early as tomorrow, and the physical copies hit shelves in early April. Once again, the story centers around Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), 25 years after Ghostface’s killing spree in Woodsboro. The city inhabitants get shocked when another Ghostface appears and starts killing victims who are somehow connected to the first murders committed by the famous serial killer.
ComicBook

Scream Digital and DVD Release Dates Announced

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media announced on Monday that Scream will be available for digital sales on March 1, and will come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on April 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment. They also announced that fans can own both the new 2022 movie and the original 1996 hit in a Scream 2-Movie Collection on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray. Of course, Scream did not take its cues from movies like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which removed all of their franchise's sequels from the official continuity, so you'd also have to snag Scream 2, 3, and 4 as separate purchases if you wanted the full collection. If HD isn't a worry, there are already low-cost DVDs for that, including a 3-movie collection of the first three films.
