‘Scream’ On Digital Tomorrow, Physical Copies In April

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media announced on Monday that Scream will be available for digital sales on March 1, and will come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on April 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment. They also announced that fans can own both the new 2022 movie and the original 1996 hit in a Scream 2-Movie Collection on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray. Of course, Scream did not take its cues from movies like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which removed all of their franchise's sequels from the official continuity, so you'd also have to snag Scream 2, 3, and 4 as separate purchases if you wanted the full collection. If HD isn't a worry, there are already low-cost DVDs for that, including a 3-movie collection of the first three films.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO