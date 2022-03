While The Conjuring Universe is one of the most popular canons running in the horror world, it’s one of its spinoffs from the core series that has been the biggest hit. Corin Hardy's The Nun is still the highest grossing entry in the entire Warner Bros./New Line franchise, despite some ranking it among the lesser entries quality-wise. Yet the world is still wondering if The Nun 2 is actually going to happen, and according to star Taissa Farmiga, the jury is definitely still out.

