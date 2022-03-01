ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Shakespeare unedited: Lord Denney’s Players to present lesser-known work from The Bard

By Lucy Lawler
Lantern
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith campus still in winter’s clutches, Lord Denney’s Players aims to bring something more lighthearted to the community with Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.”. “The Comedy of Errors” follows two sets of twins separated at birth who, unknowingly, find themselves in the same place at the same time, Elizabeth Falter, the...

www.thelantern.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bard#Unedited#Performing#Musical Theater#The Department Of English#Ohio State
