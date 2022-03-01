Constant, Spoelman drive Buccaneer girls to district-opening win

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — If there was one sequence that summed up Grand Haven’s night on Monday, it came at a crucial moment.

Leading by three points on offense inside the final two minutes, the Buccaneers’ Molly Long had the ball snatched from her grasp by a Grand Rapids Union guard. Long matched to poke the ball away near the free-throw line and make a quick pass to Caydee Constant, who finished her layup to push the Bucs’ lead out to two possessions.