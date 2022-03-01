Van Morrison taking part in virtual event celebrating 2022 Best Original Song Oscar nominees

The "Dune" score by the legendary Hans Zimmer probably is going to be hard to beat. It's his 12th nomination, but almost inexplicably he hasn't won since "The Lion King" nearly 30 years ago. He'll have competition from "The Power of the Dog" score from Radiohead guitarist and keyboard player Jonny Greenwood, who has carved out a new niche for himself as one of the best in a new generation of film composers. A dark horse to watch out for, though, is the "Encanto" score by Germaine Franco. Incredibly, she's the first woman in history to score a feature film for Disney's animation branch. She's only the sixth woman ever nominated for Original Score at the Oscars and the first Latina nominee. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" may have the bulk of the music buzz from "Encanto," but Franco's score is the heart of the film throughout.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO