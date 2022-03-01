ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Morrison taking part in virtual event celebrating 2022 Best Original Song Oscar nominees

By ABC News
 6 days ago

Van Morrison is among the music artists and composers who will discuss their Oscar nominations for this year’s Best Original Song honor during a virtual event hosted by the Songwriters Hall of Fame....

Laredo Morning Times

Van Morrison, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Other Best Song Nominees Convene for Oscar Panel

Famously mercurial rocker Van Morrison has not shown the same enthusiasm for Oscar campaigning that many of this year’s other Academy Awards nominees have. He and the equally press-shy Beyoncé have done little or no promotion for their respective nominations for best song, or for anything else that involves interviews. So it’s something of an event that Morrison did take part in the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s annual panel of contenders for Oscars’ song prize, along with representatives from all the other films and songs.
NPR

2022 Oscars Guide: Original Songs

This year's Academy Award nominees for original song are a mix of old and new. Songs by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Lin-Manuel Miranda are squaring off against tunes by boomer mainstays Van Morrison and Diane Warren. They're all emotional songs, which is no surprise, though some are more anthemic than others. But whichever original song takes home the Academy Award this year, it stands to make some kind of Oscars history — including a possible EGOT.
Yardbarker

The essential Van Morrison playlist

Arguably the most recognizable song written by Morrison, Wild Night was a huge hit in 1971. Since then, it's been labeled one of the best pop songs of all time, and helped establish Morrison's cool, jazzy vibe. 2 of 20. Gloria. Recorded in 1967, Gloria is one of Morrison's most...
CinemaBlend

Van Morrison
Billie Eilish
Diane Warren
Nile Rodgers
Lin Manuel Miranda
WNYC

Selected Shorts: Celebrating Toni Morrison

Guest host Tayari Jones (New York Times bestselling author) helps us celebrate Morrison, the American master who died in 2019. Morrison’s novels, including Beloved, Jazz and Song of Solomon, have become an indelible part of the American canon. Her fierce, poetic visions earned her the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel Prize, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She was also an editor, advocate, teacher, and mother. This program features her essay “A Knowing So Deep,” read by Jones; an excerpt from The Bluest Eye, read by Tony Award-winner Anika Noni Rose; an excerpt from Jazz, read by Emmy and Golden Globe winner S. Epatha Merkerson; “Sweetness,” read by NAACP Image Award winner Phylicia Rashad, and a tribute by Morrison’s close friend Fran Lebowitz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NWI.com

Oscar Countdown: Day 29: Original Score

The "Dune" score by the legendary Hans Zimmer probably is going to be hard to beat. It's his 12th nomination, but almost inexplicably he hasn't won since "The Lion King" nearly 30 years ago. He'll have competition from "The Power of the Dog" score from Radiohead guitarist and keyboard player Jonny Greenwood, who has carved out a new niche for himself as one of the best in a new generation of film composers. A dark horse to watch out for, though, is the "Encanto" score by Germaine Franco. Incredibly, she's the first woman in history to score a feature film for Disney's animation branch. She's only the sixth woman ever nominated for Original Score at the Oscars and the first Latina nominee. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" may have the bulk of the music buzz from "Encanto," but Franco's score is the heart of the film throughout.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
