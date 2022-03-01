ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WSP seeks help to find shooting suspect

The Suburban Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycolumbuspower.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Family identifies woman killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman killed in North Memphis earlier this month has been identified by her family. Teonka Gunn was shot and killed on March 1, her family said. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Watkins, according to police. Police said that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsp#Drive By Shooting#Cityoflakewood#Wspd1pio
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police investigating reported shooting incident, seeking suspect

Charlottesville Police are seeking a suspect in a shooting incident reported Wednesday night in the 800 block of Hardy Drive. At approximately 8:31 p.m., Charlottesville Police officers responded to the 800 block of Hardy Drive for the report of shots fired. Officers were able to locate a crime scene and collect evidence. Officers were able to develop a suspect and have obtain arrest warrants for 37 year old Charlottesville resident Robert James Wayne.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
22 WSBT

Elkhart Police seek help in finding two women for questioning in theft

The Elkhart Police department is asking for the public’s help in finding two women wanted for questioning in a theft at Image Jewelers on February 15, 2022. One female had dark hair and the other had dyed red hair. They were wearing long black or dark colored winter coats. They both appeared to be 30-35 years old.
ELKHART, IN
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield PD seeks public’s help in ID’ing theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with their investigation into forgery, ID theft and commercial burglary. Three suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise from the Costco at 3800 Rosedale Highway at 1 p.m. Feb. 12. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police seek help finding missing woman from Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from Schuylkill County. Police say 47-year-old Tatyana Johnson was last seen leaving her home on February 17. Johnson’s vehicle, a bronze Toyota Sienna, was found at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary on Tuesday. Johnson was last seen wearing […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
NECN

Littleton Police Seek Public's Help Finding Stolen Puppies

Police are asking for the public's help in their search for two puppies that were stolen during an armed robbery last month in Littleton, Massachusetts. The armed robbery occurred on Jan. 17 in a parking lot on Constitution Avenue, police said. The puppies and some personal belongings were stolen. No...
LITTLETON, MA
Columbian

Vancouver police seek help finding missing homeless man

The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing homeless man. Ricardo Espinoza-Dominguez, 37, was reported as missing to the Vancouver Police Department in February. Close friends and family report last communicated with Espinoza-Dominguez in October and November of 2021. Espinoza-Dominguez does not have family in...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett police seek help in identifying suspect in taxi carjacking

Gwinnett County police are turning to the public for help in searching for a man they say robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint late last month. Police said the victim picked up the suspect at the Doraville MARTA station in his taxi Jan. 25 around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release. The suspect told the victim to drive him to a location in unincorporated Norcross, the release states. Then, the suspect pulled a gun on the driver and demanded his money and the taxi.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Lowell Sun

Hudson, N.H., Police seek help in search for bank robbery suspect

HUDSON, N.H. — Police are asking the public for help as they work to identify a suspect who robbed St. Mary’s Bank at 3 Winnhaven Drive on Feb. 24. Police responded to a hold-up alarm at the bank shortly before 6 p.m., but the suspect had already fled the scene, according to a Hudson Police Department press release.
HUDSON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy