Elden Ring has more tutorials than the average FromSoftware title, but since it’s still basically a Souls game, it’s not going to tell you everything outright. Tree Sentinel, a massive mounted enemy located right next to the first site of grace in Elden Ring’s open world, is meant to teach you in a roundabout way that you can go do something else when you’re getting stomped. That said, some players are going to want to stomp back, and for them, we’ve put together this Tree Sentinel guide.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO