Video Games

How to Remove Fia’s Hug Debuff in Elden Ring

By Zeeshan Sajid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFia is an NPC in Elden Ring. She can be found in the Roundtable Hold. Talking to her will reveal that in exchange for a hug she will bestow a blessing on you. This doesn’t seem like a bad deal but it has an unadvertised side effect. This guide is here...

The One Elden Ring Character You Don't Want To Hug

"Elden Ring" is the newest game from the legendary developer FromSoftware — the creators behind "Dark Souls," "Bloodborne," and "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" — and people are loving it. Critics have had nothing but praise for the game (which currently has a 97 on Metacritic) and its launch set a series record for sales. There are a lot of reasons why this game is being received so well. Its open-world offers a gothic fantasy realm for players to explore that's on a scale unlike anything the studio has done before and every piece of it is chock full of unique monsters and interesting NPCs. Just like in most other "Soulsborne" games, however, these creatures aren't always what they seem. Much like Patches from "Bloodborne," there's one NPC that is much less helpful than she's letting on.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to beat the Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon in Elden Ring

Chances are, the Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon will be the first one you come across, but you might not necessarily be able to access it right away. However, if you chose the Stonesword Key from your selection of Elden Ring keepsakes at the start of the game, then you'll be able to try your hand at this early challenge right away. If you didn't, don't fret, here are the Elden Ring Stonesword key locations we've found so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS

