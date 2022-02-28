ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Mia Thornton Announces She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

By @IndiaMonee
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s newest cast member Mia Thornton shared on Instagram that she was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Thornton posted a photo in which she says was around the time when she received the call from the doctor with her diagnosis telling her to go to the Johns Hopkins Cancer Center. The post was captioned with the story explaining the situation and even how her husband felt.

“I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me,” said the entrepreneur and reality star. “I am working with a phenomenal team of physicians and I appreciate the outpouring of support. I have not been diagnosed as yet so please keep me in prayer.”

“I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered.”

While she didn’t specify the details of the type of cancer or the stage, she’s been undergoing treatment from various specialists and is being positive.

RHOP Alum Monique Samuels Makes Her Reality TV Return With OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: DC

With the departure of Monique Samuels, Real Housewives of Potomac has introduced some new faces to the show, Mia Thornton and Askale Davis. Coming in as a friend of Robyn Dixon. Davis hopped right into the Potomac drama by being the group's newest mediator and is known for asking questions that viewers are thinking. The newcomer stepped into the circle with assisting Robyn with her hat line, Embellished and has captured viewers ever since. Bravo describes Askale as a "bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage. She also goes by the name 'Ethi-Oprah,' but unlike her namesake, she likes to stir the pot." CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9Y4weHJXV/ Aside from being a fashionista and a mother, she's a community engagement manager for the K-12 Advocacy team for the United Negro College Fund. She's a graduate of Howard University and has a bachelor of science degree in biology and chemistry. The UNCF's website says that the housewife has a "passion for urban education and advocacy" which started when she was a tutor for public charter schools in Washington D.C. during her last years of college. In her career, she's worked impacting urban education and workforce readiness within the D.C. and Indianapolis, Indiana area. We also get an introduction to her husband, Dre Davis who's she's been married to since 2018. The couple has two children together, Jonas and Ava, and Dre has two children from his previous relationship, creating a blended family which she opened up about on social media. https://www.instagram.com/p/CFvDJednQAI/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f87453f4-c044-41d9-b114-6bd721d55048 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Her husband Dre is currently the Director of Talent and Influencer Relations of the content-sharing platform Fanbase. In an interview with Essence, he explained his goal with the platform stating, "I’m excited to be joining the Fanbase team and dive into the incredible work we’re starting this year. Disparities in the social media landscape are nothing new but my hope is through Fanbase we innovate new ways that reverse the systemic problems many of these young creators, especially Black creators, face every day with monetization. With the support already coming in from big names across industries like Snoop Dogg [and others] we really are on the precipice of some important and impactful work ahead.” On top of Fanbase, he's an active founder of Blue Alley Touring and spearheads Supergiant Records which manages artists like Keyshia Cole, The-Dream, G Herbo, and Polo G. Ahead of the reunion that will be coming soon, fans have already Askale a fan favorite, and hoping that she becomes a permanent wife on the show. https://twitter.com/saggybabby/status/1449889033988022273?s=20 https://twitter.com/TheOnlyHunty/status/1450164161372114955?s=20 https://twitter.com/Junecr26/status/1450707956740202496?s=20 DON'T MISS IT... Candiace Dillard’s Body Shaming Shade On ‘RHOP’ Is Cringe-Worthy RHOP Star Wendy Osefo Poses In Ivy Park Gear Amid Body Shaming Controversy Gary's Tea: Jamal Bryant Pulls Out His Book Of Receipts On RHOP's Monique Samuels [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

