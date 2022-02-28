MU football’s defensive coordinator Blake Baker emphasizes the importance of practicing fundamentals

Related
College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
247Sports
WATCH: Highlights from FSU football's first spring practice
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields today for their first official practice of the spring. The Seminoles started the day with the Warchant blasting through the indoor practice facility before moving on to individual drills and 11v11s. With many recruits surrounding the practice fields, Mike Norvell's energy was upbeat as normal.
Tulsa World
OU's Brandon Hall on returning to program; relationship with Brent Venables; begin Troy's defensive coordinator
March 3, 2022 video. Sooners safeties coach talks about what brought him back to his alma mater. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV.
Newsday
Sauce Gardner's playing style seems to go hand-in-hand with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's philosophy
INDIANAPOLIS – After finishing his collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati without allowing a touchdown in coverage, cornerback Sauce Gardner was asked how he will react when an NFL wide receiver inevitably reaches the end zone on his watch. "I don’t have plans on giving one up in...
247Sports
Trent Bray to lead an aggressive group as Oregon State's defensive coordinator
When the Oregon State football program shook up its coaching staff in the middle of the 2021 season, it took all of one week for that move to translate to increased success on game day. Following a disappointing loss at Colorado, the Beavers’ standings in multiple defensive categories were unsatisfactory,...
Look: Duke Coach Refuses To Shake Hands With Hubert Davis
A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination
While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
Dallas Cowboys close to deal with free-agent-to-be wide receiver
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are close to striking a deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup. A new contract would see Gallup become the new one-two punch for quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming years with CeeDee Lamb. “Cowboys have been working on a new deal...
FanSided
Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper
Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had
Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
ESPN Getting Crushed For Saturday’s College Basketball Decision
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
Spring football: Day 2 observations of Clemson's defense
Clemson continued its spring football season Friday with a late-afternoon practice. Here are some observations of the defense from the Tigers’ second practice, the first 40 minutes of which were (...)
A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine
The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts
The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome
Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
Desmond Howard Trending For Wrong Reasons: College Football World Reacts
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
WPTV
Charlie Strong joins Hurricanes as co-defensive coordinator
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami has hired former Texas head coach Charlie Strong as the team's new co-defensive coordinator. Head coach Mario Cristobal announced the hire Friday. Strong, who will also coach linebackers, most recently served as inside linebackers coach and assistant head coach for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.
WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video
Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
