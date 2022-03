Tyrannosaurus rex, the most famous dinosaur in popular culture and long considered the apex predator of its era, was apparently not alone. Thigh bone and tooth variations in assembled T-rex skeletons have led a group of researchers to speculate that there are at least three different members of the tyrannosaurus genus. The tyrannosaurus rex was discovered in 1905 and has long been considered the only species within its genus, but Reuters reports that the speculation about more potential tyrannosaurs comes from dozens of skeletons from around the world. Since it is unusual to find a full dinosaur skeleton intact in one place, it is possible to make errors.

