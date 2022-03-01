ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s Feb service sector activity growth accelerates – official PMI

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING(Reuters) – Activity in China’s services sector grew at a faster pace in February, official data showed on Tuesday. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’...

