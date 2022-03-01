ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marni | Fall/Winter 22 Vol. 2 Collection

By Madeleine Schulz
Cover picture for the articleMarni presents their Fall/Winter 2022 Vol. 2 Collection at Milan Fashion Week, weaving together old...

Marni FW22 "VOL.2" Explores the Art of Imperfection

Francesco Risso references objects of affection in his personal collection for Marni Fall/Winter 2022. Taking to Milan Fashion Week to present the “VOL.2” collection, Risso’s designs blend the old with the new, personal items with those that are shared between us all, and tweaks otherwise perfect garments with a sense of natural imperfection, resulting in some of Marni’s boldest and bravest looks to date.
Matthew M. Williams Leans Into Streetwear for Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Matthew M. Williams is now on his seventh collection with Givenchy. The designer was named creative director of the men’s and women’s collections in June 2020. He represents a class of designers who continue to rise the ranks in luxury despite not having a traditional background in fashion design. He follows Clare Waight Keller, the former creative director at Givenchy, who trained under Tom Ford at Gucci, and worked for Chloe and Pringle of Scotland before joining Givenchy. She designed the wedding dress Meghan Markle wore to marry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018.
