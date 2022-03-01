Marni | Fall/Winter 22 Vol. 2 Collection

Matthew M. Williams is now on his seventh collection with Givenchy. The designer was named creative director of the men’s and women’s collections in June 2020. He represents a class of designers who continue to rise the ranks in luxury despite not having a traditional background in fashion design. He follows Clare Waight Keller, the former creative director at Givenchy, who trained under Tom Ford at Gucci, and worked for Chloe and Pringle of Scotland before joining Givenchy. She designed the wedding dress Meghan Markle wore to marry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 HOURS AGO