Australia’s Q4 GDP looking even stronger as trade surprises

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s trade performance last quarter was much less of a drag on the economy than first thought implying upside risk for growth, even as imports outstripped exports and hefty dividend payments flowed offshore. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the...

