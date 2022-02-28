ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Drexel Gets in Win Column

By Kevin Neibauer
eopsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaxPhilly- A Division of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. The Drexel Dragons (1-3) get in the win Column with 14-11 defeat of Albany (0-2) Drexel jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead with Jack Mulcahy (1g,4a) scoring from Casey Waller with :57 played. Aidan Coll assisted on a...

eopsports.com

WILSON, PA

