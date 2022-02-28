ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Douglas Will Star as Benjamin Franklin in New Apple TV+ Series

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has announced that Michael Douglas will star as Benjamin Franklin in a new limited event series from writer Kirk Ellis and director Tim Van Patten. The series is based on the book 'A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America' by Pulitzer...

www.iclarified.com

#Pulitzer Prize#New Apple Tv Series#The Birth Of America#Itv Studios America#Apple Studios#British#French#Franco American#Flame Ventures
