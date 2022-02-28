UNT football schedule analysis: Opportunities early in season will be vital for Mean Green

Buy Now North Texas coach Seth Littrell gathers with his team before they take the field for the Frisco Football Classic at Toyota Stadium last season. UNT’s 2022 schedules offers a chance for UNT to get off to a good start. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Conference USA released its 2022 football schedule earlier this month in a clear sign the season will be here before we know it.

Whether the slate remains as is by the time North Texas kicks off its season remains to be seen. Three members of the league — Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion — have all announced their intensions to leave the conference and join the Sun Belt this summer.

Marshall and Southern Miss are both on UNT’s slate for 2022.

There is certainly a chance the Mean Green’s schedule could change. Even if C-USA is forced to adjust and replace Southern Miss and Marshall, the rest of the schedule is likely set.

UNT is coming off a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. The Mean Green have played in bowl games in five of the last six seasons.

Here are five takeaways from how UNT’s schedule sets up.

1. Opportunity for bowl run is there

UNT only has five teams on its slate that finished with a winning record last season.

UTSA went 12-2 after winning the C-USA title last season and is the only team UNT is set to face that finished with double-figure wins.

UTEP and Marshall barely made it over the .500 mark at 7-6. SMU went 8-4.

The Mean Green have a host of winnable games, including a buy-a-win game against Texas Southern out of the SWAC.

There are no body-bag games on the schedule like the one UNT played at Missouri last season.

UNT’s schedule is set up perfectly for the Mean Green to make a run at another bowl appearance.

2. The first few weeks of the season offer an opportunity

UNT will have a huge opportunity to start the season on a high note when it opens at home against SMU.

The Mean Green have struggled against the Mustangs in recent years. SMU has won six out of the last seven meetings in the series, including the last three.

While UNT has struggled against SMU historically, the Mean Green are 4-2 against the Mustangs in Denton.

If UNT can pull out a win over the Mustangs, it would set up the opportunity to get the season off to a promising start. UNT has what should be an easy win waiting in week two against Texas Southern before the Mean Green travel to face a UNLV team coming off a 2-10 season.

If UNT can come out of the first three weeks of the season at 3-0 or even 2-1, it will be set up well for a run at its first winning season since 2018.

3. Challenges await in the final weeks of the season

Two of UNT’s tougher games of the season will come in the closing weeks when the Mean Green take on UAB and UTSA on the road.

The Blazers finished second in C-USA’s West Division in 2021 and posted a 9-4 record.

The Mean Green will face the Blazers in Birmingham, Ala., on Oct. 29 before hosting Florida International. UNT will be heavily favored against the Panthers, who are coming off a 1-11 season.

UNT will face UTSA the following week in San Antonio. The Mean Green stunned the Roadrunners last season 45-23, a win UNT needed to become bowl eligible.

The Roadrunners bounced back to beat Western Kentucky in the C-USA title game.

One can bet UTSA will remember that loss and be out for revenge at the Alamodome. The Mean Green have won just one game against UTSA on their home turf, a 24-21 victory in 2018.

UNT will also face UTEP, which finished 7-6, on the road in the final week of the season the way the schedule stands now.

The Mean Green don’t want to head into the final weeks of the season needing to make a late run to become bowl eligible.

It worked out for UNT last season, when the Mean Green won five straight to cap the regular season. Repeating a run like that will be a whole lot tougher with the way UNT’s schedule sets up.