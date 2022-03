There’s just something about the blender that makes ingredients that are good for your body taste even better on your tastebuds. From dips to soups to our personal favorite—the smoothie—whirling up ingredients is a surefire way to make a deliciously creamy, smooth, and uniform beverage with zero fuss. And unlike juicing, blending won't remove any of the nutritional benefits (looking at you, fiber) from your drink. Morning, afternoon, or evening, there’s just no better pick-me-up than an ice cold smoothie sipped through a straw that took all of 90 seconds to prepare.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO