Experts consider the first two years to be early grief. Grief evolves at its own pace and cannot be hurried. There is no getting around grief; you can only go through it. Trigger warning: Considering that grief triggers can happen any time and any place, it’s a pretty safe bet that a blog about grief will contain triggers. If you’re grieving and feeling particularly fragile, perhaps save this for another day.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO