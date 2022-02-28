An Evening with Lerner and Loewe - Broadway in Concert

Squiz Hazelton, flute teacher of the young Meredith Willson, of Mason City, Iowa, had come to town with a musical show, and his methods employed a travelling performer’s inventive pragmatism. “Squiz found out I could fake, so he suggested my doubling on the banjo,” Willson wrote in his 1948 memoir, “And There I Stood with My Piccolo.” Willson played in his high-school orchestra, and later in John Philip Sousa’s marching band; he went on to write “The Music Man,” about a musical faker so deft that he conjures an imaginary marching band for kids, and mesmerizes an entire town. Last month, “The Music Man” returned to Broadway, with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, after two decades and two pandemic delays. Opening night featured Harold Hill levels of chutzpah: a red carpet full of dignitaries and movie stars; signs reading “OPENS TONIGHT!” and “WHADAYATALK!”; and, under the marquee, a forty-five-piece teen-age marching band, in plumed-busby regalia, playing “Seventy-six Trombones.” The musicians had been recruited from Brooklyn and Staten Island high schools; jacket inspection revealed distinctions between Fort Hamilton, Susan E. Wagner, and Tottenville. They wore masks, as did the wind instruments, but the sound oompahed up and down Times Square.

