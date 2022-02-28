ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

An Evening with Lerner and Loewe - Broadway in Concert

By Jennifer Robinson
KPBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, March 5, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. A new series, BROADWAY IN CONCERT, pays tribute to the iconic musicals that have shaped the landscape of American musical theater. The series kicks off with “An Evening with Lerner and Loewe - Broadway in...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Symphony announces rescheduled date for Broadway and Beyond concert

The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra has announced the rescheduled date for the postponed Broadway and Beyond concert. The show will now take place on Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Powers Auditorium (260 W. Federal St. Youngstown). The show was originally scheduled for February 4, but was postponed due to travel conditions caused by winter weather.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ABQJournal

PBS special features music by Broadway duo Lerner and Loewe

Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe created some of Broadway’s most iconic music. From “My Fair Lady,” “Brigadoon,” “Camelot” and the film “Gigi,” the duo became a rare and iconic force in music. The pair are honored with the TV special...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Young
Person
Jose Llana
Person
Alan Jay Lerner
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Broadway Pops: Old Time Radio Show - Masterworks Chorale and Children's Chorus concert on March 6

Masterworks Chorale and Children’s Chorus will present A Broadway Pops Old Time Radio Show on Sunday, March 6, at 3:00 PM, at the Hettenhausen Center, McKendree University, 400 N. Alton Street, Lebanon IL. Old Time Radio Show will feature favorites from Cole Porter’s Anything Goes, and hits from the Big Band era, including Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters. Master of Ceremonies, Steve Jankowski, joins the Masterworks Jazz Ensemble, Susan Niederer, piano, Jay Hungerford, bass, and Jerry Bolen, drums, as they accompany the Chorus through favorites from the Golden Age of Radio. The concert will be performed before a live studio audience and livestreamed on YouTube for listeners at home. More details to follow on the Masterworks website. Purchase tickets to be a part of our live studio audience at singmasterworks.org or by calling 618-791-7122.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Band Camp on Broadway

Squiz Hazelton, flute teacher of the young Meredith Willson, of Mason City, Iowa, had come to town with a musical show, and his methods employed a travelling performer’s inventive pragmatism. “Squiz found out I could fake, so he suggested my doubling on the banjo,” Willson wrote in his 1948 memoir, “And There I Stood with My Piccolo.” Willson played in his high-school orchestra, and later in John Philip Sousa’s marching band; he went on to write “The Music Man,” about a musical faker so deft that he conjures an imaginary marching band for kids, and mesmerizes an entire town. Last month, “The Music Man” returned to Broadway, with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, after two decades and two pandemic delays. Opening night featured Harold Hill levels of chutzpah: a red carpet full of dignitaries and movie stars; signs reading “OPENS TONIGHT!” and “WHADAYATALK!”; and, under the marquee, a forty-five-piece teen-age marching band, in plumed-busby regalia, playing “Seventy-six Trombones.” The musicians had been recruited from Brooklyn and Staten Island high schools; jacket inspection revealed distinctions between Fort Hamilton, Susan E. Wagner, and Tottenville. They wore masks, as did the wind instruments, but the sound oompahed up and down Times Square.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Broadway Musical#Loewe Broadway#Kpbs Tv#American#Pbs#Nouveau Productions
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chrisette Michele heading to Live! by Loews in concert

The Sleek and Sexy Concert Bash starring Chrisette Michele will take place March 26 at Live! by Loews. Tickets are $40-$49 with VIP tables available. Tickets are at eventbrite.com. There will be an afterparty with a battle between St. Louis DJs and New Orleans DJs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy